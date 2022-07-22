HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted in connection to an alleged burglary and sexual abuse that took place in Horseheads last month, according to court documents.

David Lopez, 37, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the case. According to court documents, Lopez allegedly broke into a home in Horseheads on June 15.

The indictment said that Lopez then allegedly forcibly touched a woman and forced her into sexual contact.

Lopez was indicted on one count each of 1st-degree Sexual Abuse, 2nd-degree Burglary, and Forcible Touching.