ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Andrew Hootman was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for choking a woman on Sept. 16 in the Town of Big Flats.

According to court documents, Hootman has been indicted for criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, and assault.

Hootman was featured on Twin Tiers Most Wanted on Sept. 26 and was captured on Oct. 16.