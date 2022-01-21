Elmira man indicted for December stabbing; victim arrested for burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted in connection to a stabbing last month, allegedly assaulting a man in an attempted murder.

Robert Rouille, 43, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly stabbing Danial Sargent “with a sharp instrument multiple times, causing puncture and slash wounds” that required emergency medical attention. The incident happened on December 19 on the 900 block of Grand Central Avenue.

Rouille was indicted on one count of second-degree Assault. The original arrest report said he was charged with attempted murder.

Sargent was arrested less than a month later in connection to a 2021 burglary in the town of Erwin. He and two women were allegedly illegally living in an apartment on Eagle Drive last January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now