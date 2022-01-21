Elmira man indicted for December stabbing; victim arrested for burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted in connection to a stabbing last month, allegedly assaulting a man in an attempted murder.

Robert Rouille, 43, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly stabbing Danial Sargent “with a sharp instrument multiple times, causing puncture and slash wounds” that required emergency medical attention. The incident happened on December 19 on the 900 block of Grand Central Avenue.

Rouille was indicted on one count of second-degree Assault. The original arrest report said he was charged with attempted murder.

Sargent was arrested less than a month later in connection to a 2021 burglary in the town of Erwin. He and two women were allegedly illegally living in an apartment on Eagle Drive last January.