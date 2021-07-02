Elmira man indicted for Dewitt Ave. shooting, armed car robbery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon Allwood has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury after two separate incidents in Chemung County last month.

According to court documents, Allwood was indicted in the June 15 shooting of a man on Dewitt Ave.

The day of the shooting an Elmira Police Officer responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for a report of a man in the emergency room who had been shot in the foot earlier that morning.

The shooting victim told the officer that he was outside of a residence in the 500 block of Dewitt Ave. when he was allegedly approached by Allwood. Police say Allwood was acting in a strange manner and then pulled out a gun and pointed it toward the victim. The victim began to walk away and when Allwood allegedly fired a round that struck the victim in the foot.

Allwood was indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and assault.

Allwood was also indicted for a June 21 armed car robbery when a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen in the Town of Big Flats. According to the indictment, Allwood appeared to display a pistol or revolver during the robbery.

Allwood was arrested after a police chase in Big Flats and was committed to the Chemung County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond.

Allwood was previously arrested in March 2019 after he attempted to flee police during a short vehicle pursuit that ended on Catherine St., in the City of Elmira, as well as in early June 2021 as part of an 18 person warrant roundup.