ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted for assault stemming from an incident over the summer.

Anthony Hundley was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on November 19 for allegedly hitting a man on both knees with an aluminum baseball bat, “causing substantial pain.”

Hundley was indicted on one count of second-degree Assault.

He was previously arrested and indicted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in September 2021.