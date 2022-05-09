ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted for pointing a BB pistol at members of the public during a charity basketball tournament late last month.

Michael Weir Jr., 26, of Elmira has been indicted for pointing a Glock CO2-powered BB pistol at other people during a charity basketball tournament inside the Family Fitness Center in Elmira.

According to the original arrest report, Weir had been participating in the tournament and became upset after a referee made a foul call against him. He then allegedly grabbed the pistol from his belongings and according to the indictment, said that he was going to “flock the place down” and that he “was going to boom people”.

The arrest report states that Weir had fled the scene and ended up in the back of the parking lot inside of a black sedan. Police were successful in ordering Weir out of the vehicle and taking him into custody. After a search of Weir and the vehicle he was in, police found the weapon that was used during the incident.

He was indicted on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and Menacing in the Second Degree