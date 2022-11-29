ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was indicted following an incident in October 2022 where police say he stole catalytic converters.

According to the documents, Jeremy R. Cornell was indicted on four counts from the October 9, 2022 incident.

The charges include Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Possession of Burglar’s Tools.

Cornell is being accused of damaging vehicles belonging to an individual in Southport by removing two catalytic converters.

Police say they found Cornell to be in possession of the catalytic converts, as well as tools, such as a reciprocating saw, saw blades, a saw battery, and gloves.