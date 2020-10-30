Elmira man indicted for October stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Darell Driscoll of Elmira has been indicted after a stabbing on Oct. 11 in Elmira, according to court documents.

On Oct. 11 around 1:20 a.m., Elmira Police responded to the residence for a report of a stabbing. A 45-year-old Elmira man was found with a knife wound to his throat and was airlifted to an area hospital. He was last listed in stable condition, according to Elmira Police.

Driscoll was arrested after police spoke with several individuals and learned that the victim and Driscoll were associates.

Driscoll was located a short time later near the scene and allegedly had methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession.

Driscoll was indicted for assault in the first degree and one count each of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth and seventh degree.

At the time of his arrest, Driscoll was on NYS Parole for weapons possession.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 607-737-5626 or the anonymous tip line at 607-271-HALT.