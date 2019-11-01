Elmira man indicted for October stabbing

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Grand Jury has indicted Christian Greene, 18 of Elmira, after a stabbing on the 200 block of Lynwood Ave. on Oct. 19.

Elmira Heights Police located one male victim with an abdomen wound around 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 19. The victim was transported to the Arnot Hospital in critical condition.

The Grand Jury indicted Green on Oct. 23, and he was arrested on Oct. 31 after a warrant was issued.

Greene is currently remanded to the custody of the Chemung County Jail without bail

