ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on a weapons charge after an arrest that took place last year, according to the Chemung County Court.

According to the indictment handed up today, Geoffrey Martin was arrested on September 25, 2021, for allegedly possessing a loaded Glock 43x semi-automatic pistol and “a quantity of ammunition which could be used to discharge such firearm”.

He was indicted on one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Martin was previously arrested for the possession of an AR-15 pistol and a high-capacity loaded magazine.