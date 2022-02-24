Elmira man indicted for possession of Meth, Cocaine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man allegedly possessed methamphetamines and cocaine with the intent to sell, according to an indictment handed up on Thursday.

Maurice Johnson was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly possessing one or more compounds, mixtures or substances containing methamphetamine on Februrary 11, 2022.

According to the indictment, Johnson was also charged for knowingly and unlawfully possessing cocaine with intent to sell.

The indictment lists the charges as follows: