Elmira man indicted for possession of Meth, Cocaine

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man allegedly possessed methamphetamines and cocaine with the intent to sell, according to an indictment handed up on Thursday.

Maurice Johnson was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly possessing one or more compounds, mixtures or substances containing methamphetamine on Februrary 11, 2022.

According to the indictment, Johnson was also charged for knowingly and unlawfully possessing cocaine with intent to sell.

The indictment lists the charges as follows:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now