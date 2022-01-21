Elmira man indicted for shooting revolver in, around bar

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted in connection to a bar shooting late last month.

Jeffrey Mahood, 43, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly shooting a revolver at the ceiling in Gush’s Thirsty Bear on December 28 around 10 p.m. According to the original arrest report, Mahood then left the bar, shot more rounds at the north door and fled on foot. The gunshots damaged the building, but no one was injured.

Police later located Mahood walking on Linden Place where he failed to comply and resisted arrest. Elmira Police then found a .22 caliber revolver in the pocket of his hoodie.

He was indicted for second- and third-degree Criminal Possession of Weapon and first-degree Reckless Endangerment.