Elmira man indicted for stealing, damaging truck on Christmas Eve

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been arrested for allegedly stealing and damaging a pickup truck on Christmas Eve.

Jeremy Montgomery was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to a December 24, 2021 vehicle theft. According to court documents, Montgomery allegedly stole a 2014 GMC Sierra in the City of Elmira on December 24. The indictment said the truck was worth $22,000.

The indictment went on to say that Montgomery allegedly “recklessly” caused more than $3,000 in damage to the truck.

Montgomery was indicted for third-degree Grand Larceny, fourth-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief.