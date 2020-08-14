Elmira man indicted in connection to June home invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eugene Cade, of Elmira, has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to a June 11 home invasion on the 300 block of Brand Ave.

Elmira Police say they spoke to two victims the night of the home invasion who reported two men forcing entry into their home, assaulted them, and taking both money and personal items before fleeing.

The two men were located in the area and were positively identified by the victims, according to police.

The Elmira Police Department was able to recover, a loaded handgun, a quantity of marijuana and cash.

Cade has been indicted on three counts of burglary in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, and three counts of robbery in the second degree.

Police have not identified the second suspect in the home invasion.