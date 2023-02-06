ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted on more than half a dozen child pornography charges in connection to an investigation that started last summer.

Jesse Morgan, 61, was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on January 19 in connection to the alleged child porn files. In total, Morgan was indicted on eight counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child under 16.

Three of the charges said Morgan allegedly had child porn in late-July 2022. The other six charges said he had child porn material on the day of his arrest in December 2022.

The arrest and indictment stemmed from a NYS Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation in Sept. 2022 which, in turn, stemmed from a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip and investigation claimed an Elmira man uploaded child sexual abuse material online.