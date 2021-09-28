Elmira man indicted on weapon, drug charges after accidentally shooting himself

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted for illegally possessing loaded guns and meth after an incident earlier this month when he accidentally shot himself.

The Chemung County Grand Jury indicted Jason Kinkade, 39, on three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The indictments stem from an incident on September 1, 2021 when police responded to a hospital for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police determined Kinkade had accidentally shot himself and executed a search warrant at his house on Walnut Street.

Officers found a loaded .22 handgun, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, two kilograms of meth, and more than $6,000 in cash.

Kinkade was then arrested again on September 15 while being held in the Chemung County Jail for damaging the facility’s sprinkler system.