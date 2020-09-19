Elmira man indicted on weapon, drug charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Killion Smith of Elmira was indicted in Chemung County on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop on Madison Avenue on September 2, 2020.

According to Elmira Police, an officer observed a traffic violation around 8:10 p.m. The driver, identified as Killion Smith, was “very nervous” and was recognized by another officer in connection to an Aug. 4 weapons arrest.

Police say that “Smith kept moving around in the vehicle and acting as if he may attempt to flee,” and that the vehicle Smith was driving was “unregistered, uninsured, uninspected and had no insurance.”

When police had Smith exit the vehicle, officers say they observed a handgun sticking out from under the driver seat. After Smith was taken into custody, officers say they found a loaded 9mm caliber Ruger pistol and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Smith was indicted for criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fourth degree.