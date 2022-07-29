ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on weapons charges stemming from an arrest back in June.

According to the indictment, Jordan O. Mann, 18, of Elmira, was indicted on four counts of weapons charges. Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

According to the indictment, Mann knowingly possessed a .38 Special revolver, loaded with ammunition, and a Draco AK-47 pistol that was also loaded with ammunition, on or around June 3rd, 2022.

One of the charges notes that the .38 Special revolver was defaced for the purpose of concealment and had the serial numbers scratched off.