CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Michael Latour, of Elmira, pled guilty for burglary after entering a home and showing a gun to the victims within the residence.

District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced that Latour pled guilty to one count of Burglary in the First Degree, a Class B Armed Violent Felony, in Cayuga County Court before the Honorable Jon E. Budelmann.

Latour’s indictment alleged that back in November of 2022, he knowingly entered a home in the town of Conquest with the “intent to commit crime of larceny therein and when effecting entry or while inside of the dwelling, he displayed what appeared to be a firearm to the victims.”

Latour is set to be sentenced on October 3, 2023. He could face up to 10 years, with five years of post-release supervision.

Additionally, two co-defendants, 28-year-old Johnathan Wellington and 32-year-old Kyler Love, both of Auburn, pled guilty back in May of 2023 to one count of Hindering Prosecution in the

Second Degree, a Class E Felony.

Both men had played a part in the burglary. The indictment says that they both helped Latour with the home invasion.

They each can face up to one and a quarter to four years of imprisonment.

The investigation was handled by members of the New York State Police with assistance from

the Auburn Police Department. The case was handled by District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci.