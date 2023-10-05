ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Oct. 5 that an Elmira man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

Eugene R. Criss, Jr., 55, of Elmira, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior sex offense conviction. This charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years and a fine of $250,000.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, Criss possessed a cellphone, thumb drive, tablet and laptop that contained over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and violence or sexual abuse of an infant or toddler.

The plea is a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Miraglia.

Criss’ sentencing is scheduled for February, 5, 2024, before Judge Siragusa.