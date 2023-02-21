ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man faces millions of dollars of fines and several years in prison for planning to distribute thousands of grams of meth, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

Corey Lattimer, 30, pleaded guilty on February 21, 2023 in connection to the case. According to the court, he pleaded guilty for possession and intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He now faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and $10 million in fines.

The release said that Elmira Police and New York State Police executed a search warrant at Lattimer’s South Main Street home in April 2022. During the search, police found about 2,075 grams of meth, 475 grams of fentanyl, and 5.2 grams of p-flourofentanyl, as well as over $3,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and over 250 rounds of .45, 9mm, and .380 ammunition.

Lattimer is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15, 2023.