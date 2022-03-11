Elmira man pleads guilty to weapons charges in 2021 kidnapping

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has pled guilty to weapons charges stemming from a 2021 kidnapping, according to the Chemung County Court.

Joseph Mahood was in court on March 11 for sentencing. The Court told 18 News that he pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon and was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

Mahood was originally arrested in June 2021 along with three other men when New York State Police responded to a kidnapping in progress in the Town of Horseheads. Police conducted a traffic stop on two vehicles, and the victim was later located and released safe.

Mahood was originally charged with:

  • 1 count:      Kidnapping 2nd Degree
  • 1 count:      Robbery 1st Degree 
  • 1 count:      Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree 
  • 4 counts:     Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree
  • 1 count:      Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree 

