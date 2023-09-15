ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was seen in front of a Chemung County Grand Jury following an arrest back in August where the documents allege he violated a restraining order.

According to the criminal indictment, Leonard L. Fenton Jr. was seen in court for the following charges:

One county of aggravated criminal contempt

Four counts of criminal contempt in the first-degree

One count of menacing in the second degree

The indictment alleges that on Aug. 29, Fenton Jr. violated a restraining order by visiting a woman at her home and attacking her by grabbing her by the throat and hitting her head numerous times.

The document claims that Fenton Jr. pulled out a knife and threatened the woman by putting it to her throat, putting her at risk for serious injury.