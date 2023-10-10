ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was seen in court by a Chemung County Grand Jury on charges relating to an incident that took place back in late September of 2023.

According to the indictment, Tareek L. Simmons was seen for the charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and third degree after being accused of having a Bersa Thunder .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol in his possession.

Simmons is alleged to have had the pistol on him in Elmira on Sept. 21, along with at least one-eighth of an ounce of cocaine. Simmons was seen by the Chemung County Grand Jury for the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree.

Simmons has previously been arrested on weapons-related charges at least three other times back in 2017, 2019, and 2021 all in the City of Elmira.