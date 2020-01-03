Elmira man sentenced after Baldwin Street standoff

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Alvonsey Manigault III was sentenced to 16 months to 3 years in prison for the August 23 standoff on Baldwin Street.

Manigault was convicted of criminal possession of a fire arm according to the court clerk.

Manigault was indicted in September by a Chemung County Grand Jury on seven charges after police recovered multiple semiautomatic weapons from a home on Baldwin Street.

Police responded at approximately 5:14 a.m. to the intersection of Lake Street at E. Second Street after a report of shots fired. They overheard more gunshots coming from an address on the 400 block of Baldwin Street, and established a perimeter around the area.

At 8:20 a.m. Manigault exited the home and was taken into custody. Members of the Elmira Police Department SWAT team entered the home and removed a young child, but no one else was inside.

Police recovered a semiautomatic rifle, two semiautomatic handguns, drugs, various rounds of ammunition for both guns, and several magazines for the rifle.

According to court documents, Manigault had a loaded semi-automatic 5.56 caliber rifle with attachments that included either “a pistol grip that protrudes conspicuously beneath the action of the weather, a bayonet mount, a flash suppressor, or a grenade launcher.”

Manigault also had a .45 caliber Colt semi-automatic pistol, as well as heroin and meth.

Police reopened the streets near Elm Chevrolet shortly before 11:00 a.m.