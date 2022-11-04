ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man will be spending time behind bars for a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed Philip Wood in the City last winter.

Santiago Torres has been sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison for Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Accident, according to the Chemung County Court.

Torres was arrested in April 2022 after months of investigation into the December 2021 accident. Elmira Police said that in early December, Philip Wood was seen lying in the road on Clemens Center Parkway near Pennsylvania Avenue early in the morning.

EPD then said the vehicle that hit wood was likely a 2015-2020 red or maroon Ford F150 truck, driving south on Clemens Center Parkway. The Sheriff’s Office and Elmira Police found the truck two days later.