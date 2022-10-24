ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of stabbing and killing Jeremy Scharborough at The Branch Office last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said that Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Manslaughter on September 12, 2022 in connection to the incident on December 19, 2021.

On October 24, 2022, Ross-Toro was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, according to the DA’s Office.

Ross-Toro was originally arrested in early February in the City of Rochester. In December, Elmira Police responded to reports of a fight at The Branch Office. Scharborough was inside the bar when several fights broke out before the bar closed and the fights moved outside.

Police said Scharborough was fatally stabbed when he encountered Ross-Toro outside, and there was no indication that Ross-Toro was ever inside the bar.