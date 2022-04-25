ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man who was accused of multiple thefts and stolen vehicles in less than a year will be going to prison, according to the Chemung County Court.

The Court told 18 News on April 25 that Damion Mathews, 23, was sentenced to one to three years in a state prison in connection to the thefts. Mathews was first charged with stealing multiple vehicles and credit cards in a crime spree last year.

In October 2021, Mathews was indicted by a Grand Jury for stealing a truck in Southport. The indictment said the stolen truck was part of the March 2021 spree.

Also in October, he was arrested on multiple grand larceny warrants from last summer.

Then in January 2022, Mathews was arrested on an outstanding court warrant for Possession of Stolen Property and Resisting Arrest. The warrant was issued last fall.