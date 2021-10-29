Elmira man sentenced for having narcotics in U-Haul truck last year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been sentenced for possessing narcotics in September 2020.

Cory Barber, 33, pled guilty in front of Judge Campanella to third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (a Class-B felony). He was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by five years of supervision.

Barber was arrested on September 8, 2020 when an Elmira Police Officer recognized him driving a U-Haul truck. The officer knew Barber’s driving privileges were suspended in New York and alleged that Barber tried to cover his face when he passed the police vehicle.

Corey Barber

Christian Leonard



Police said Barber accelerated when police attempted to pull him over and instead pulled into a parking lot. The Officer pulled into the parking lot behind the truck, but Barber and a passenger both fled from the vehicle. Barber was apprehended in the parking lot immediately and the passenger. Christian Leonard, 25, of Syracuse, was located and taken into custody a few minutes later.

Elmira Police say that both Barber and Leonard were found to be in possession of narcotics when they were taken into custody. A search of the U-Haul truck also led to the recovery of more narcotics.