ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been sentenced following a shooting that occurred in June of last year that left another man dead inside a home on West Clinton Street in Elmira.

According to the District Attorney’s Office of Chemung County, Taiwan L. Dennard, was sentenced for Murder in the second degree by the Honorable Richard W. Rich, Jr. in the Chemung County Court. He previously pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

The charge followed an incident where Dennard intentionally shot and killed Ervin Mosley in the early morning of June 18, 2022, at a home on 424 West Clinton Street in the city of Elmira. He has been sentenced to a minimum term of 20 years and a maximum term of life in prison.