Elmira man sentenced for receiving child pornography, previously convicted of statutory rape

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jeffrey Martin, 37, was sentenced to 240 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, following a prior conviction, by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa.

Martin’s conviction and sentencing were announced on Wednesday by U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola, who handled the case, stated that between May 31 and July 19, 2019, Minor Victim 1 slept over at Martin’s residence on several occasions with the permission of Minor Victim 1’s mother. On at least one of those occasions, Martin took several sexually explicit pictures of Minor Victim 1 with his cellular telephone, knowing that such photographs would be automatically uploaded to his Google online storage account.

Martin was previously convicted of felony statutory rape in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, on July 19, 2004.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.