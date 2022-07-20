ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced in connection to a felony weapons charge from early this year.

Ryan Mahood-Coolbaugh was sentenced to three to five years of parole for the charge of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, according to the court. The Court says that Mahood-Coolbaugh is a second-time felony offender.

The sentencing comes after Mahood-Coolbaugh’s January 2022 arrest, in which he was pulled over in the town of Southport for speeding and making unsafe lane changes, according to police.

The original arrest report further stated that a search of the vehicle revealed that Mahood-Coolbaugh was in possession of a .22 caliber rifle and a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which he legally couldn’t possess.