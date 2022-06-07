ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he attempted to use a recently deceased person’s mailbox to ship 4.5 kilograms of meth from California, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to a U.S. Attorney, Lamar Thompkins, 35, arranged for over four kilograms of methamphetamine to be shipped from California to a private residence in Elmira, the owner of which had recently died. According to the Attorney, a camera at the residence captured Thompkins putting a fake name on to the mailbox.

Members of the Elmira Police Department and New York State Police were made aware of the incoming drug shipment and were performing surveillance on the residence when they observed Thompkins and another individual retrieving the package and attempting to drive away from the residence in a vehicle.

According to the Attorney, Police then pulled the vehicle over and obtained a search warrant. The Attorney states that approximately 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine was recovered from the drug parcel.

Thompkins was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and sentenced to serve 121 months in prison.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Elmira Police Department, under the direction of Chief Anthony Alvernaz, the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Frank A. Tarentino III, New York Field Division.