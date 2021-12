WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for an Elmira man for an alleged bad check.

The department says an active arrest warrant was issued for 52-year-old Anthony Carozzoni.

Carozzoni, of Elmira, is wanted for the class B misdemeanor of allegedly writing a bad check.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carozzoni, contact the Watkins Glen PD at 607-535-7883.