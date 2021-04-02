Elmira man wanted for February burglary, assault found

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Officers have located the Elmira man wanted for burglary and assault in connection to a domestic abuse incident where he allegedly violated a restraining order.

According to the Elmira Police Department, Robert B. Wilson, 24, was arraigned March 5 on a Chemung County Superior Court warrant for the February incident. He was ordered to turn himself into Chemung County but failed to report to the jail.

On Friday, an officer patrolling the area of W. Third Street and Davis Street observed Wilson sitting in the back of a parked vehicle. The officer approached the vehicle and was able to take Wilson into custody without incident.

During the arrest, Wilson was found in possession of four grams of cocaine. He was subsequently charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony.

Wilson was remanded to the Chemung County Jail.