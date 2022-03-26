BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath Police Department was dispatched on March 25 to a Tractor Supply in Bath for a suspicious individual.

According to police, they found Jackson Welfel, 22, of Elmira, inside of the Tractor Supply where he was allegedly trying to return items that were taken off the shelves after he entered the store.

It was later discovered that Welfel was using the name of his younger brother to avoid being arrested on six outstanding warrants from several different agencies.

Welfel was arrested, processed, and charged with Petit Larceny, Criminal Impersonation, and Burglary.

He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and released without bail before being handed over to New York State Police in Horseheads in regards to charges that they had on Welfel.