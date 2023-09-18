ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira meth dealer has been sentenced on charges related to a 2022 drug bust.

Shawn. E. Urbaniak, 43, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Sept. 18, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross. He was also ordered to forfeit $5,311 in cash, multiple firearms, and rounds of ammunition, all of which were seized at the time of his arrest.

This sentencing follows Urbaniak’s conviction of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Marangola, Urbaniak was arrested on June 22, 2022, after police executed a search warrant on his Walnut Street home.

Police recovered 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 56 grams of fentanyl, 56 grams of heroin, and drug paraphernalia from Urbaniak’s apartment. Police also found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded 20-gauge shotgun, and other firearms while searching the apartment.

This case was investigated by the Elmira Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the ATF’s New York Field Division, and the New York State Police Department.