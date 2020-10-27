Elmira meth trafficker sentenced to 200 months in prison

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr., announced today that Kevin E. McKinney a/k/a K-Born, 43, of Elmira, NY, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 50 grams of methamphetamine, was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer.

Assistant U.S. Robert A. Marangola, who handled the case, stated that the charges stem from a long-term, multi-agency investigation into the trafficking of large quantities of methamphetamine in the City of Elmira. On September 13, 2019, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at an apartment at 916 Grand Central Avenue in Elmira. Officers seized over 1.1 kilograms of 95% pure methamphetamine, a quantity of heroin, and narcotics distribution paraphernalia. McKinney was arrested along with Jamal Anderson a/k/a Blaze, and Briana Hall. McKinney had over $3,200 in his pockets, as well as keys to the apartment at 916 Grand Central Avenue. The cash seized from McKinney has been forfeited as drug proceeds by the DEA.

McKinney obtained large quantities of methamphetamine in New Jersey, which he transported to Elmira. He stored and packaged the methamphetamine for distribution at various locations, including the Grand Central Avenue residence and residences on W. First Street and Henry Street. In addition, McKinney facilitated third-party purchases and directed the distribution of methamphetamine to others. During the conspiracy, McKinney and other members of the conspiracy also possessed firearms.

Brianna Hall was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing, and charges remain pending against Jamal Anderson.

The sentencing is the culmination of an investigation on the part of the Elmira Police Department, under the direction of Chief Joseph Kane; the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), under the direction of Lieutenant Kevin Reyes and Major Mary Clark; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.