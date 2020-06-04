Elmira methamphetamine trafficker pleads guilty

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Sentencing is scheduled on September 14, 2020 for an Elmira man who pleaded guilty to federal drug charges. Kevin McKinney made his plea in federal court in Rochester on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. He’s facing a sentence of 10-years to life.

The Department of Justice issued the following release on the case.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr., announced today that Kevin E. McKinney, a/k/a K-Born, 42, of Elmira, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 50 grams of methamphetamine. The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

Assistant U.S. Robert A. Marangola, who is handling the case, stated that the charges stem from a long term investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies into the trafficking of large quantities of methamphetamine in the City of Elmira. On September 13, 2019, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at an apartment at 916 Grand Central Avenue in Elmira. Officers seized over 1.1 kilograms of 95% pure methamphetamine, a quantity of heroin, and narcotics distribution paraphernalia. McKinney was arrested along with Jamal Anderson a/k/a Blaze, and Briana Hall. McKinney had over $3,200 in his pockets, as well as keys to the apartment at 916 Grand

Central Avenue. The cash seized from McKinney has been forfeited as drug proceeds by the DEA.

McKinney obtained large quantities of methamphetamine in New Jersey, which he transported to Elmira. He stored and packaged the methamphetamine for distribution at various locations, including the Grand Central Avenue residence and residences on W. First Street and Henry Street. In addition, McKinney facilitated third-party purchase and direct distribution of methamphetamine to others. During the conspiracy, McKinney and other members of the conspiracy also possessed firearms. Brianna Hall was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing. Charges remain pending against Jamal Anderson. The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The plea is the culmination of an investigation on the part of the Elmira Police Department, under the direction of Chief Joseph Kane; the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), under the direction of Lieutenant Kevin Reyes and Major Mary Clark; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.



