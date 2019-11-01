Elmira mom arrested for 8-year-old daughter’s murder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Paris Am Driscoll was arrested by Elmira Police after the Chemung County Grand Jury indicted her for the March 2018 death of her eight-year-old daughter Parije Em Sutton.

Driscoll was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree, one count of criminally negligent homicide, and two counts of manslaughter in the first degree

The indictment comes after a 17-month investigation into the March 24, 2018 death, which police at the time said was caused by “blunt force trauma caused by another person.”

Driscoll is currently being held in the Chemung County Jail.

The Chemung County Child Protective Services, Chemung County Child Advocacy Center, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations assisted Elmira Police during the investigation.