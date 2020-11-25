Elmira Police arrest porch pirate

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Elmira Police arrested a subject for stealing a package from a residential front porch.

Elmira Police report that on November 24th shortly before 5 PM, plain clothes investigators observed a male subject steal a package from a residential porch on South Walnut Street in the City of Elmira. The investigators then identified themselves as law enforcement officers and attempted to place the suspect under arrest. The suspect resisted arrest and began to physically fight with the officers. A civilian that was passing by observed this and assisted officers in detaining the suspect until uniformed officers arrived on scene and were able to secured the suspect.

One of the investigators was injured during the fight and received medical treatment. He has since been released and is able to return to full duty.

Elmira Police identify the suspect as Kenneth R. White III. of Elmira. White was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property 5th and Resisting Arrest. He was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Elmira City Court in January of 2021.

The Elmira Police Department would like to extend their gratitude to the civilian who aided their officers. The state that “This selfless and brave act most likely prevented further injuries to the officers and the suspect.”

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271- HALT.

The package was returned the the proper owner.