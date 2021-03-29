Elmira Police arrest woman for welfare fraud, grand larceny

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jocelyn Fraboni was arrested by the Elmira Police Department after a welfare fraud investigation.

According to Elmira Police, “Fraboni failed to correctly report her income in the form of NYS DOL unemployment benefits to the Department of Social Services” and received $2,149.00 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits that she was not eligible to receive.

Fraboni was charged with Welfare Fraud 4th, Grand Larceny 4th, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st which are class E Felonies.

The case was investigated by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit, the Elmira Police Department, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

If you suspect someone is committing welfare fraud, the Elmira Police Department is asking that you call the Chemung County Fraud Hotline at (607)737-5352 or report it online.