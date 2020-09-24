Elmira Police arrest woman for welfare fraud; nearly $10,000 fraudulently received

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elliandra Batista was arrested on an active Elmira City Court Warrant after Elmira Police alleged she filed fraudulent paperwork with the Department of Social Services and received nearly $10,000 in Daycare Subsidy Benefits she was not entitled to.

Batista was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with Welfare Fraud 3rd Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree. The first two charges are Class D felonies, and the third is a Class E felony.

An investigation conducted by the Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit and the Elmira Police Dept alleges “that Batista did file fraudulent paperwork with the Department of Social Services and received $9,958.50 in Daycare Subsidy Benefits she was not entitled to receive.”