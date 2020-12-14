Elmira Police arrest woman for welfare fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Kelly Leary was arrested on an active Elmira City Court arrest warrant for criminal use of a public benefits card.

An investigation was conducted by the Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and the Elmira Police Dept.

The investigation found that Leary exchanged her public assistance benefits also known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) to another person for money.

Criminal Use of a Public Benefit Card in the 2nd Degree is a Class A Misdemeanor.