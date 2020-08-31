Elmira Police arrest woman on welfare fraud charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rose Button was arrested on an active Elmira City Court warrant on welfare charges after an investigation by the Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit and Elmira Police.

According to the Elmira Police Department, Button allegedly filed “fraudulent paperwork with the Department of Social Services and received $1,663.00 in Public Assistance Benefits she was not entitled to receive.”

Button was charged with Welfare Fraud 4th  Degree, Grand Larceny 4th Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree, all Class E felonies.

