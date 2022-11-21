ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Elmira are asking the public for information in an alleged stabbing on the southside last week.

Elmira Police responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on November 13, 2022 for a report of a stabbing victim. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening injury in their leg.

The police report said that the victim couldn’t provide many details, but the stabbing happened at a southside party, possibly near Luce St., Robinson St., or Riverside Ave.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call EPD at 607-737-5626