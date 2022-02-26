Elmira Police asking for the public’s help

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify persons involved with recent crimes in the city.

The first case is a burglary that occurred on February 19th in the 800 Block of W. Clinton St. The subject below entered a residence while the resident was out of town.

Courtesy: Elmira Police Department

The second case occurred this morning at the First Arena. That is when Elmira Police say the men in the next two photos entered the First Arena and stole a laptop, power tools along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Courtesy: Elmira Police Department Facebook Courtesy: Elmira Police Department Facebook

If you know the identity of any of the individuals shown, you are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.