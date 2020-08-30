Elmira Police Department investigating car vandalisms

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating car vandalisms stretching from downtown to West Elmira.



A viewer explained that this car was one of seven cars vandalized last night. The viewer reached out to 18 News through Facebook on this tip.

Deputy Chief Anthony Alvernaz confirmed the vandalism.

This is a developing story so follow 18 News on-air and online for the latest details.