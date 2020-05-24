Elmira Police Department investigating early morning theft

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is trying to identify the person in regards to a theft that occurred at the Coldiron Fuel gas station at 2000 College Ave. this morning around 6 a.m.

The suspect used a wooden post to break through one of the glass windows of the gas station. The person then proceeded to steal cigarettes.



From Elmira PD’s Facebook

Sergeant Christopher Osiecki said the owner thinks money may have been stolen but wasn’t sure when police were at the scene.

“We got called there. It was a glass breakage alarm. Officers arrived there observed the glass broken,” said Osiecki. “I think the owner came, he stated cigarettes and then he’d have to check to see if money – he believes money might have been stolen but he wasn’t 100 percent sure at the time.”

The window was already repaired by the time 18 News arrived on scene, which was around noon. However the reporter on the scene saw bits of broken glass near the back of the gas station.

If you know the identity of this person contact the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626. You can choose to remain anonymous.