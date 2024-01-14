ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is currently looking for a person who smashed car windows in Downtown Elmira.

According to the Elmira Police Department, multiple car windows were broken overnight between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 in Elmira’s downtown business district. A security camera caught a person smashing a car’s window in a parking area on West Water Street between College Avenue and North Main Street that night.

A picture of the suspect can be found below:

Police are currently investigating these incidents. Anyone who recognizes the person in the picture is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department by calling 607-737-5626.